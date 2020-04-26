STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forest staff roughed up in Nizamabad

The three forest staffer, during their duties, visited a carpenter’s shop to verify if the timber available there had necessary permits.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three officials of the Telangana Forest Department, including a woman beat officer, came under attack while they were discharging regular duties near Karepally village under Bheemgal mandal in Nizamabad on Saturday.

However, as the forest staffers started inquiring him, the carpenter and some other people who accompanied the man started arguing with the officials and roughed them up. 

Following this, the staffers retrieved and came back with more personnel and police protection. The forest staff then seized three machines from the carpenter and two tractors which were loaded illegally with timber. The police registered cases against ten members, including the carpenter, for assaulting the forest staff. Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha appreciated the forest staff and told them to bring the case to its logical conclusion.

