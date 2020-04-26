STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Protesting farmers burn their paddy in Boinpalli

The farmers are a trouble lot as the rice mill owners, for the past ten days, have been refusing to buy their paddy unless 5kg to 8kg of chaff is removed from each quintal of paddy.

Published: 26th April 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Distressed farmers set their paddy crop ablaze at Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: There seems to be no end to the issue of protesting paddy farmers. A day after TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao tried to pacify the farmers, assuring them of all support from the government, the distressed ryots once again burnt their produce at Boinpalli mandal headquarters on Saturday.

The farmers are a trouble lot as the rice mill owners, for the past ten days, have been refusing to buy their paddy unless 5kg to 8kg of chaff is removed from each quintal of paddy.

This is apparently delaying the whole process and leaving the farmers more worried as they are afraid of unexpected rains destroying their produce and also the resultant delays to their works for Kharif season.

After being informed about the farmers burning the paddy in Boinpalli, Additional Collector R Anjaiah rushed to the spot and tried to pacify farmers. He tried to reason with the farmers, saying that is scrap percentage more, the FCI will not accept the paddy from the rice millers and requested farmers to bring chaff-free paddy to the procurement centres. He also assured to talk to the mill owners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boinpalli Telangana paddy
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp