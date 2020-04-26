Protesting farmers burn their paddy in Boinpalli

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: There seems to be no end to the issue of protesting paddy farmers. A day after TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao tried to pacify the farmers, assuring them of all support from the government, the distressed ryots once again burnt their produce at Boinpalli mandal headquarters on Saturday.

The farmers are a trouble lot as the rice mill owners, for the past ten days, have been refusing to buy their paddy unless 5kg to 8kg of chaff is removed from each quintal of paddy.

This is apparently delaying the whole process and leaving the farmers more worried as they are afraid of unexpected rains destroying their produce and also the resultant delays to their works for Kharif season.

After being informed about the farmers burning the paddy in Boinpalli, Additional Collector R Anjaiah rushed to the spot and tried to pacify farmers. He tried to reason with the farmers, saying that is scrap percentage more, the FCI will not accept the paddy from the rice millers and requested farmers to bring chaff-free paddy to the procurement centres. He also assured to talk to the mill owners.