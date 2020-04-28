Hussainsagar heals too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown has no doubt unsettled many. But on the flip side, it has resulted in a significant reduction of water pollution in the city. As per the recently-released data by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), one of the city’s most iconic lakes, Hussainsagar, has shown marked improvement in water quality from January to April this year. Attributing the decrease in the pollutant levels to the lockdown, the report claims that the water quality has improved due to the absence of “anthropogenic activities” around the lake, which includes human activities, boating and eateries in the area.

In Hyderabad, Hussainsagar has been known for being polluted for the longest time. The Pollution Control Board report states that from January to April, dissolved oxygen (DO), the amount of oxygen available for aquatic organisms, has increased.

Additionally, the presence of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) , a gauge for the organic pollution of a body of water, has reduced in the water body. In simpler terms, the lesser BOD content in water the better its quality.

It also adds that the faecal coliform count has decreased for the same period, resulting in the improvement of potability of water for consumption.The improvement in the water quality might be also due to the ongoing remediation activity in the lake, which began on March 3.