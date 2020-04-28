STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hussainsagar heals too

The lockdown has no doubt unsettled many. But on the flip side, it has resulted in significant reduction of water pollution in the city.

Published: 28th April 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Hussainsagar Lake

The Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad (Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons).

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown has no doubt unsettled many. But on the flip side, it has resulted in a significant reduction of water pollution in the city. As per the recently-released data by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), one of the city’s most iconic lakes, Hussainsagar, has shown marked improvement in water quality from January to April this year. Attributing the decrease in the pollutant levels to the lockdown, the report claims that the water quality has improved due to the absence of “anthropogenic activities” around the lake, which includes human activities, boating and eateries in the area.

In Hyderabad, Hussainsagar has been known for being polluted for the longest time. The Pollution Control Board report states that from January to April, dissolved oxygen (DO), the amount of oxygen available for aquatic organisms, has increased.

Additionally, the presence of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) ,  a gauge for the organic pollution of a body of water, has reduced in the water body. In simpler terms, the lesser BOD content in water the better its quality.

It also adds that the faecal coliform count has decreased for the same period, resulting in the improvement of potability of water for consumption.The improvement in the water quality might be also due to the ongoing remediation activity in the lake, which began on March 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
water pollution Hussainsagar
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp