Telangana High Court asks government why migrant workers can’t leave

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the hardships faced by migrant labourers during the lockdown, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to authorities concerned to respond to the plea of allowing migrant workers and their families to leave for their native states like Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during this period. Why can’t the State government coordinate with its neighbouring states and permit migrant workers to reach their places after obtaining appropriate permissions in accordance with law, the bench questioned the Advocate General.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order through video conferencing in a PIL based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by city advocate PV Krishnaiah. The latter had sought directions to the State government to provide transport for migrant workers to reach their native states. Krishnaiah, in his letter, stated that the state government had failed to protect the fundamental rights of the workers.

It had failed to make necessary arrangements such as food and medicines for their stay here. During the course of hearing, the bench asked Advocate General BS Prasad as to why the State government had not coordinated with neighbouring States in the matter. Migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra etc. who want to leave Telangana, should have been permitted to leave, the HC observed. When the AG sought some time to respond, the bench posted the matter to May 11.