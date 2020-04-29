Sanitation worker donates Rs 10,000 to Telangana CM Relief Fund
The big-heart, who draws only Rs 12,000 monthly salary, met Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and handed over his donation.
Published: 29th April 2020 12:22 AM | Last Updated: 29th April 2020 10:14 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A Alivelu, a GHMC sanitation worker, donated `10,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Tuesday. She handed over the cheque to IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. When he offered her any help, if need be, she politely refused.
Alivelu’s husband Srisailam works as a daily-wage labourer at a vegetable market. KTR later tweeted: “Received a tweet couple of days ago from a GHMC worker called Alivelu saying she wants to contribute one month’s salary to CMRF. Intrigued, asked @KTRoffice to arrange a meeting. She came in today with the cheque & insisted that I accept it. Didn’t want anything from my side”. (sic)