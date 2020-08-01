STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders demand justice for dead Dalits

Uttam said that another Dalit man, K Narasimhulu, was run over by a lorry belonging to the sand mafia in Mahbubnagar, and the police was trying to cover up the incident.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday complained to State Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy over the death of two Dalits - one in Gajwel, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Assembly constituency, and the other in Mahbubnagar district.TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddym and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that they would submit a petition to the Governor and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the atrocities against Dalits.

Earlier in the day, a delegation led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary SA Sampath Kumar met Additional DGP Jitender and sought a high level probe into cases related to the incidents. In the complaint, the TPCC listed out the atrocities committed against Dalits, including alleged custodial torture. Addressing a virtual press conference, Uttam alleged that the TRS government had unleashed terror against Dalits across the State.

Referring  to the incident of suicide by B Narasimhulu in Gajwel, Uttam said, “Dalit farmer Narasimhulu had recorded a selfie video before consuming poison, explaining the reason that forced him to take the extreme step. He had named the local MRO, VRO, sarpanch and other TRS leaders in the video. A case must be booked against them for abetment to suicide.”

Komatireddy donates Rs 1L to Narasimhulu’s kin
Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday donated `1 lakh to the family of B Narasimhulu. He demanded that the State hand over an ex-gratia of `50 lakh to the family. He demanded stern action against officers who forced Narshimhulu to give away his land

