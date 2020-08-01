Night curfew lifted under Unlock 3.0

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government lifted the night curfew and restrictions on inter-State movement of people and goods, in accordance with the Centre’s orders on Unlock 3.0. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a GO on Friday and the orders would come into effect from August 5. Yoga institutes and gyms can function but large public gatherings/congregations remain prohibited.

Marriage functions are allowed with up to 50 people and funerals 20. A lockdown would be in force in all containment zones till August 31. Buffer zones would be identified near CZs, where new cases are likely to be reported. Schools, colleges, Metro, theatres and pubs/bars would remain shut.