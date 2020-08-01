STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Now, eagles to take down illegal drones in Telangana

Perhaps this is the first time in the country that birds are being trained to catch illegal drones.

Published: 01st August 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

After sniffer dogs, it is now the turn of eagles to be trained by the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IIITA) in the State, to create an aptly-named Garuda Squad.

After sniffer dogs, it is now the turn of eagles to be trained by the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IIITA) in the State, to create an aptly-named Garuda Squad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Call them the flying soldiers. Soon, eagles will catch and snatch illegal and potentially unsafe drones at VIP programmes in the State.

Perhaps this is the first time in the country that birds are being trained to catch illegal drones. Some countries like The Netherlands have been deploying eagles to take down rogue or illegal drones. After sniffer dogs, it is now the turn of eagles to be trained by the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IIITA) in the State, to create an aptly-named Garuda Squad.

The State government on Friday accorded permission to the Home Department to train the Garuda Squad at IIITA in Moinabad, Rangareddy district “for training birds to neutralise drones during VIP/VVIP visits/programmes in the State”.

The Finance Department also gave permission to engage the services of two resource persons on contract basis as trainers, under the administrative control of the DGP, with a fixed remuneration of Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000 per month respectively. The trainers will be hired till March 31, 2021 or till the actual requirement is completed, whichever is earlier, according to a Government Order issued by Finance Special Secretary Ronald Rose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
eagles drones Garuda Squad
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp