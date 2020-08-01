Officials told to resolve issue of power bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of Municipal and Panchayat Raj Departments have been directed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to resolve issues related to payment of electricity bills.

Following directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary held a meeting with the Discoms, Municipal and Panchayat Raj officials on payment of power bills at BRKR Bhavan on Friday. The Chief Secretary directed all gram panchayats and municipalities to pay the power bills every month and added that any deviations would be viewed seriously.

He asked the Discoms to prepare a detailed report on arrears within seven days duly reconciling the figures with the gram panchayats and municipalities. Detailed report and options regarding arrears would be presented shortly before the Chief Minister to take policy decision for the local bodies.

Joint teams of Discoms, gram panchayats and municipal officials would be constituted to resolve discrepancies in bills related to borewells. He said all bills should be generated by Discoms based on meter readings only.