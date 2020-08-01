STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People being careless about Covid and blaming government, fumes Eatala Rajender

Minister says symptomatic citizens waiting too long to go to hosps leading to more deaths.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender inaugurates a Covid-19 ward in Mamatha Hospital in Khammam on Friday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday stated that it was negligence on part of the people that was leading to some Covid-19 deaths. It was neither the fault of the government nor the doctors if people with Covid symptoms waited till the last minute to rush to the hospital, he said.

Eatala was speaking at the inauguration of a Covid-19 Lab (TruNat) at the Khammam hospital. He also visited the Covid lab and Covid-19 ward at Mamatha Medical College.Later speaking to media, the Minister said that the percentage of deaths was higher in Covid-19 patients aged over 60. This was because many of them were hiding their symptoms and approaching doctors or hospitals at the last minute.

Eatala appealed to people not to conceal or downplay their symptoms and instead visit a hospital for a Covid test.  He asserted that the Telangana government stood third in providing health services to people across India. The State government has made provisions for treatment of Covid-19 patients at hospitals in all district headquarters as well. The number of Covid-19 deaths was lower in Telangana in comparison to the rest of the country and the recovery rate, much higher.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who was also present asked people to follow rules and co-operate with officials to prevent the spread of the virus.Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao said the TRS government was committed to control the Coronavirus situation in the State. Khammam district collector RV Karnan and Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah also participated in the event.

