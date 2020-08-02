Aug 5 Cabinet meet to discuss Sectt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Cabinet is scheduled to meet on August 5 to discuss the construction of the new Secretariat. It will finalise the design for the new building. The Cabinet will also discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation, steps for the current academic year in view of the pandemic, regulated agriculture practice and other subjects, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has held a series of meetings with Chennai- based architects Oscar and Ponni Concessao who are designing the new Secretariat.

The building will have seven floors, including the terrace. A meeting held on Friday by the CM on the design of the new Secretariat ran into a marathon nine hours. Sources say Rao has almost finalised the design. But the new design will be made public only after the State Cabinet approves it, sources said.