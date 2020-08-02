Decentralise Covid-19 treatment, orders Eatala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health department is working towards decentralising Covid-19 treatment across the State. In a review meeting on Saturday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed officials to ensure that all tertiary hospitals other than Gandhi Hospital treat cases of Covid-19 including Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

Authorities were instructed to provide this information to all district-level officials. It has also been suggested to make full use of the services of medical colleges. “Medical colleges are spread all over Hyderabad so there is a need to ensure treatment there. Mallareddy, Mamata, RVM, MNR, Apollo, Kamineni Medical Colleges have been directed to ensure full treatment for any positive patients,” said Eatala.

All those who do not have symptoms should be kept in home isolation except for those who do not have that opportunity at the village, mandal and district level. The Minister requested that these patients should be provided treatment at district hospitals.