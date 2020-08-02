STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR’s silence on Pothireddypadu issue speaks volumes, says Uttam

He found fault with the CM scheduling a Cabinet meet on August 5 though the Apex Council meeting on Krishna waters issue was on the same day.

Published: 02nd August 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should resign if the Andhra Pradesh government kicks off the Pothireddypadu-Rayalaseema lift work. Addressing a video conference on Saturday, Uttam thundered that there was a huge conspiracy behind KCR’s silence on the Pothireddypadu issue. He found fault with the CM scheduling a Cabinet meet on August 5 though the Apex Council meeting on Krishna waters issue was on the same day.

“Thanks to CM KCR’s negligence, the AP government intends to enhance the Pothireddypadu capacity from 44,000 to 80,000 cusecs. When KCR is spending `1 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram Project to get only 2 tmcft of water, why is he mum when the Pothireddypadu Project expansion will cost Telangana 6 tmcft of Krishna water,” Uttam questioned.

If Andhra Pradesh enhances the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator and completes Sangameshwara-Rayalaseema lift irrigation project, projects like Nagarjuna Sagar, Palamuru- Rangareddy lift irrigation and Kalwakurthy would dry up, Uttam predicted. Meanwhile, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged on Saturday that CM KCR had a “match fixing” with his APcounterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy only to grab huge commissions.

