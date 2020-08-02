Panchayat accounts to be e-audited

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, the State Audit Department would start online auditing of panchayat accounts from Monday onwards. The online auditing of gram panchayat accounts would start in at least 30 per cent of the villages in Telangana. The decision was taken as per the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s direction to start online auditing in at least 20 per cent of the total panchayats.

“We have decided to start the online auditing from August 3. Next year, another 30 per cent villages will be selected for online auditing. In the next two years, auditing of all panchayats will be done online,” State Audit Director M Venkateshwar Rao told Express on Saturday. Of the total 12,769 villages in 542 mandals, online auditing would be started in 3,830 villages this year.