Plant trees or end up buying o2, warns harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : If we don’t plant enough trees, a gasping humanity might end up having to buy oxygen cylinders for survival. This was the message put out by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday as he launched a drone to drop seed balls in a forest area near Siddipet. “Serving the environment is like serving humanity. If we plant more saplings, we can have good quality air in the future,” Harish stated. He explained that metros like New Delhi were already suffering due to poor air quality.

“It is a known fact that each cylinder of oxygen costs around `700. If we allow our environment to deteriorate further, each person would have to spend at least `2,100 to buy oxygen sufficient for a day, to survive. This means an average human being would have to spend `5 crore in his/ her lifetime on oxygen cylinders alone,” the Minister observed.

Harish said the government was planting more fruit-bearing trees for the sake of wild animals who were migrating to urban areas. The Minister said it was the responsibility of citizens to plant and protect as many saplings as possible. Padmashree Daripalli Ramaiah was also present on the occasion.