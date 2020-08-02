Tech evaluation of T-Works ventilator completed successfully

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The low-cost ventilator developed by T-Works is one step closer to deployment, after it successfully underwent technical evaluation at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. The performance of the device was evaluated based on the corresponding parameters of a sophisticated ventilator currently in use, under standard conditions. Dr Padmaja, HoD of Anaesthesiology at NIMS, said that the ventilator would especially be useful in peripheral centres, such as district and area hospitals. “The additional provision of using the ventilator with an oxygen cylinder, which is ubiquitously available, also allows it to be employed as a transport ventilator in ambulances. It has the potential to save several lives,” she said.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO of T-Works, said, “We thank the NIMS authorities, who have been collaborators of this device. Detailed feedback from doctors of the NIMS during the design and development phase was vital in ensuring that it can be used safely.” In addition to being able to meet basic parameters, the T-Works ventilator delivered on criteria, including inspired and expired tidal volume, peak airway pressure and FiO2.

The option of using either a high-pressure hospital line or a cylinder for oxygen supply allows the device to be used in locations with scarce resources and no central supply of medical gases.“We will continue to develop the device’s software, which allows us to add features and improve its performance significantly, while using indigenously developed hardware, keeping the cost to a minimum,” Sujai said.

Work on the ventilator began at TWorks in March, a week before the first lockdown was announced, in collaboration with several start-ups, MSMEs, and corporations. The first version of the device was developed in 32 days using in-house equipment, including advanced 3D- printers and laser cutters.