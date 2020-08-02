STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government panel to crack the whip on private hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients

Health  Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday ordered a vigilance committee to investigate the complaints about private hospitals charging exorbitantly for Covid-19 treatment.

Published: 02nd August 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health  Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday ordered a vigilance committee to investigate the complaints about private hospitals charging exorbitantly for COVID-19 treatment.

"Although the government has fixed prices for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals, many are not following the orders.  It is not appropriate to burden the people in the name of medicines, PPE kits, ICU charges and high salaries for staff. We have conducted an extensive review of the complaints," the Minister, who noted the rising number of such complaints, said.

He was “outraged that the hospitals have forgotten their responsibility of providing medical care and are behaving without a humanitarian perspective for profit”.

Wrong to cash in on people’s fears: Eatala Rajender

"At this crucial point, private hospitals were asked to do their part in saving people's lives, without thinking of business. It is incorrect to cash in on people’s fears. We have received complaints that artificial shortage of beds has been created by private hospitals, due to which they are charging lakhs from patients and not admitting them without advance payments. Even asymptomatic people are being admitted and charged similarly," Eatala said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Telangana private hospitals COVID19 Coronavirus COVID patients fleecing COVID patients overcharging
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp