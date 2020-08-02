STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slams Telangana government for hiding COVID deaths, inspects hospitals

The Minister further said the situation in Telangana is alarming and asked the Sate government to increase the number of hospitals.

Published: 02nd August 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy inspects COVID-19 ward facilities, at TIMS in Gachibowli on Saturday

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy inspects COVID-19 ward facilities, at TIMS in Gachibowli on Saturday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union  Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday criticised the Telangana government for hiding COVID-19 deaths and cases by not revealing the actual figures of the pandemic.

Addressing mediapersons after visiting the COVID-dedicated hospitals in Hyderabad, Kishan asked the government to declare the actual number of cases to avail more help from the Centre. He also urged the people to be more cautious as the pandemic is likely to intensify in August.

The Minister further said the situation in Telangana is alarming and asked the Sate government to increase the number of hospitals. On COVID-19 testing, he said the government is conducting fewer tests as compared to Delhi and Mumbai.

He emphasised the need to trace, test and treat on a large scale to combat the disease. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Delhi is 84 per cent, he said and asked all States to follow the national capital in combating the disease.

Meanwhile, Kishan visited the COVID-dedicated hospitals of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli, Ayurveda Hospital in Erragadda and Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad to take stock of the situation.

He inspected the infrastructure at these hospitals and interacted with patients. He also held a review meeting with doctors and paramedical staff. The Minister was not satisfied with the facilities and treatment at TIMS, and said testing is low in Hyderabad. He told officials to ramp up testing.

