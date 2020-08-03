Dalit sarpanch in Telangana's Khammam district struggles to get a Vaikunta Dhamam built

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: IN yet another incident that highlights the obstacles faced by marginalised groups in getting their voices heard, the sarpanch of Konaigudem village - a Dalit woman - has been struggling to complete the construction of a proposed Vaikunta Dhamam in her locality for the past few months.

According to sources, the TRS sarpanch, Pentamalla Pullamma, and other village officials took up the construction of a Vaikunta Dhamam, dumpyard and compost shed in a half-acre land allotted in Konaigudem around seven months ago, as part of the Palle Pragathi programme.

On receiving a patta for the said land from mandal revenue officials, the village authorities initiated the works of the Vaikunta Dhamam at an estimated Rs 13 lakh and the compost shed at Rs 2.5 lakh, under the NREG Scheme.

The works were nearing completion and the officials were about to lay the roof of the Vaikunta Dhamam, when a few persons obstructed the construction, claiming that the land belonged to them. Though Pullamma and the village secretary showed them the patta they had received for the land, the group was not willing to hear the officials out.

The dispute over the ownership of the said land has been going on since then. Pullamma had even approached the Nelakondapalli police station to file a plaint. However, it went in vain.

Speaking to Express, Pullamma said: "We approached the Nelakondapalli police station twice and filed laints. However, there has not been any response till now. We further met MLA Kandala Upender Reddy and informed him about the situation. He promised he would look into the matter and take steps to resolve it, but we have not heard from him since then. We then met the District Collector and filed a plaint. However, the Collector also turned a blind eye to the matter."

A desperate Pullamma further said: "It is very unfortunate that even an elected representative of the ruling party has to run around offices to get something done. However, I am not ready to give up. I will fight till justice is served and our village gets a proper Vaikunta Dhamam."