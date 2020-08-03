STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deccan Hospital's permission to treat COVID-19 patients revoked after multiple complaints

Earlier, Health Minister announced that a vigilance committee will be formed to investigate the number of complaints against private hospitals.

Deccan Hospital

Deccan Hospital at Somajiguda, Hyderabad. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERBAD: After multiple complaints of overcharging patients for COVID-19 treatment, Deccan Hospital's permission to treat COVID-19 was revoked on Monday.

The hospital had previously charged a 20-year-old Rs.17 lakh and refused to release the body of his parents. Post that, a complaint had been filed on Saturday by a patient who tested negative but was still charged lakhs for COVID treatment.

The Director of Public Health, Dr. G.Srinivas Rao, said, "M/s Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda permission is here by revoked for providing treatment to COVID patients for charging inappropriate & surplus billing. Investigation is going on certain other Pvt hospitals too."

This came a day after Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced that a vigilance committee will be formed to investigate the rising number of complaints against private hospitals overcharging patients by creating artificial shortage of beds, and including exorbitant costs for PPE kits and salaries of doctors and nurses.

Speaking to Express, Radhesh Reddy, the 20-year-old who had been charged Rs.17 lakh for the treatment of his parents, both of whom who passed away within a week of contracting the virus, said, "Justice has indeed been served. I hope this serves as an experience to other private hospitals who are fleecing people during such trying times."

A government order released on Monday read, "Several complaints have been received by the government against M/s Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, that the hospital is charging exorbitantly and the ceiling fixed by the government are not being followed. The district medical and health officer, Hyderabad, has enquired into the matter and found that the said hospital has flouted the ceilings fixed by government in the references 5th and and 6th cited by inappropirate and surplus billing. In view of the circumstances stated above and as public interest is paramount, the director, Public Health and family welfare, Telangana state, Hyderabad in terms of provisions of Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care establishments (registrations and regulations) Act-2002 and Epidemic Diseases Act-1897, hereby revoke the permission given to M/s Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, for providing COVID-19 treatment."

