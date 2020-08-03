Telangana adds 11 more deaths, 983 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 983 new cases of COVID-19, taking the statewide toll of cases to 67,660 cases. The state also saw 11 new deaths reported for the day, taking the death toll to 551.

The low number of cases came out of 9443 tests being conducted. With this, the state's active caseload is 18500 cases, majority of whom are recovering in home.

While GHMC reported only 273 cases, Rangareddy and Medchal reported 73 and 48 cases respectively. For the day, the bulletin has specified that 5936 beds are available in government facility and 2520 in private institutions.