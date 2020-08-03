Telangana government to undertake 'mosquito surveillance' via Internet of Things scanner

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As dengue and malaria cases increase, the Telangana government is looking to conduct ‘mosquito surveillance’, wherein Internet of Things (IoT) technology would monitor, in real time, specific areas and alert the administration if it warrants action.

The 'Mosquito Surveillance System', developed by Hyderabad-based startup Marut Dronetech, will utilise sensor-based technology to detect, count and classify mosquitoes by species. Marut Drones is working with the government’s Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), and they plan to help the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to combat the mosquito menace in the city.

"The IoT’s sensor will be housed in a weather-resistant enclosure and will be designed to be cost-effective in terms of its manufacture and maintenance, requiring little human interaction after installation," Marut Dronetech co-founder Prem Kumar Vislawath said. They plan to install sensors on electric poles or other spots where electric connections are available.

The system will gather information such as mosquito density in an area and larvae count, and generate mosquito maps based on location, gender of the species and sub-species. It will also issue critical alerts in an emergency situation or in case of a disease outbreak.

"The technology will help control mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, zika, Japanese encephalitis and malaria. Our aim is to implement a Comprehensive Vector Borne Disease Control programme using IoT devices for real-time monitoring of mosquito populations in water bodies. The data will be used to forecast the outbreak of diseases," Vislawath said.

Ajit Rangnekar, director general of RICH, said, "The data can be used by GHMC to formulate high-impact vector control programs such as hyperlocal mosquito control which can reduce its expenditure."