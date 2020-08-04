Greenfield National Highway: Telangana HC asks NHAI to file counter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to around 2,000 farmers, the Telangana High Court directed the authorities concerned not to take coercive steps and dispossess them from their agricultural lands till their objections are considered under Section 3C of the National Highways Act, 1956 for laying of a new Greenfield National Highway from Khammam to Devarapalli.

The court directed the State government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to file counter affidavit on the issue. Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order through video conference recently in the petition filed by K Rajasekhar Reddy and several other farmers challenging the notification issued by the Centre in November 2019 for acquisition of fertile agricultural lands of the petitioners situated in Khammam district for laying of the said highway between Khammam and Devarapalli.

Petitioners' counsel K Pavan Kumar told the court that the proposed Greenfield National Highway would pass through the agricultural lands of around 2,000 farmers and affect their livelihood. In fact, the government had earlier proposed to widen the existing national highway, but without going ahead with this proposal, came up with the present impugned notification.

After hearing the case, Justice Rajasheker Reddy found that the objections filed by the petitioners were still pending and had to be considered by the authorities concerned. The judge directed the competent authority to consider the petitioners' objections and pass appropriate orders. The matter was posted to August 10 for further hearing.