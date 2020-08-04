STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Inter-state pangolin poaching racket busted in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem, 12 arrested

Pangolin scales weighing around 4 kg were seized from their possession, and illegal transactions worth Rs  1 crore were foiled with the arrest.

Published: 04th August 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pangolin scales weighing around 4 kg that were recovered from poachers in Kothagudem

Pangolin scales weighing around 4 kg that were recovered from poachers in Kothagudem. (photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest Department officials from Bhadradri Kothagudem district busted an inter-State racket involved in the smuggling of pangolin scales from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and nabbed 12 persons during the week-long operation.

Pangolin scales weighing around 4 kg were seized from their possession, and illegal transactions worth Rs  1 crore were foiled with the arrest, said District Forest Officer L Ranjeet Nayak.

Based on reliable information, forest officials apprehended one person, identified as B Ravi, near Kothagudem and recovered 10 pangolin scales. He confessed to have purchased these scales from a person in Bhadrachalam for Rs  10,000.

On further investigation, Shaik Rafi of Guntur, and Ramchander Karmakar and Mani Prasad of Hyderabad were apprehended and five pangolin scales recovered from their possession.

Rafi had purchased them from  Lambasingi in Andhra Pradesh for Rs  3 lakh, and had planned to sell them to prospective buyers for Rs  40 lakh. Based on his confession, Sunil and Payam Narsimha from Mothugudem mandal were arrested, and 1.7 kg of pangolin scales recovered.

On further enquiry, Kompelli Nagaraju and Jarpula Haribabu from Paloncha were arrested and 1.4 kg of pangolin scales and a trolley auto were seized from their possession. Borra Chanti and Soyam Ramchander Rao, who had sold the scales to Nagaraju and Haribabu, were also arrested.

Vaggela Srinu, who had killed a pangolin in Tirumala Kunta Reserve Forest five months back, and then sold the scales to Chanti and Rao,  was also arrested. Dileep Das from Hyderabad, who was in possession of one such scale, was also arrested.

Further investigation is underway and special teams have been formed to nab the three that are still absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhadradri Kothagudem district Pangolin poaching Telangana poaching Telangana wildilife
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp