Krishna River Management Board asks Telangana government to stop water release from Srisailam dam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Monday directed the Telangana government to stop the release of water from Srisailam dam's left bank power houses immediately. This is in response to a complaint filed by Andhra Pradesh (AP) government on July 30 stating that the depleting water level in Srisailam dam will result in lesser drinking water supply to the drought-prone areas of Rayalaseema and Chennai through Pothireddypadu.

Till July, the cumulative inflows to Srisailam were 54.98 tmcft, whereas the water drawn by TS Genco through power generation alone was 32.27 tmcft. "This type of indifferent attitude of TS Genco is detrimental to drinking water supply to the drought-prone areas of Rayalaseema, Nellore and flouride-affected areas of Prakasam and Guntur districts," AP’s engineer-in-chief C Narayana Reddy told KRMB.

The official said in his complaint that there is no need to draw the water from Srisailam at present through power houses without prior intimation/approval of KRMB. The AP official said that depletion of water through power houses only for power generation is against the operational protocol for use of water in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar system.

"Power generation at Srisailam shall be done when the reservoir level is above 854 feet, as per the GO issued in September 2004 and when water is released to Nagarjuna Sagar project and Prakasam barrage for irrigation requirement,” AP contended and requested KRMB to ensure that TS complied with the rules. The power generation at left bank should be stopped to improve the level at Srisailam," the official said.