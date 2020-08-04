STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Krishna River Management Board asks Telangana government to stop water release from Srisailam dam

Drawing water for power generation will affect drinking water supply: AP

Published: 04th August 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam dam

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Monday directed the Telangana government to stop the release of water from Srisailam dam's left bank power houses immediately. This is in response to a complaint filed by Andhra Pradesh (AP) government on July 30 stating that the depleting water level in Srisailam dam will result in lesser drinking water supply to the drought-prone areas of Rayalaseema and Chennai through Pothireddypadu.

Till July, the cumulative inflows to Srisailam were 54.98 tmcft, whereas the water drawn by TS Genco through power generation alone was 32.27 tmcft. "This type of indifferent attitude of TS Genco is detrimental to drinking water supply to the drought-prone areas of Rayalaseema, Nellore and flouride-affected areas of Prakasam and Guntur districts," AP’s engineer-in-chief C Narayana Reddy told KRMB.

The official said in his complaint that there is no need to draw the water from Srisailam at present through power houses without prior intimation/approval of KRMB. The AP official said that depletion of water through power houses only for power generation is against the operational protocol for use of water in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar system.

"Power generation at Srisailam shall be done when the reservoir level is above 854 feet, as per the GO issued in September 2004 and when water is released to Nagarjuna Sagar project and Prakasam barrage for irrigation requirement,” AP contended and requested KRMB to ensure that TS complied with the rules. The power generation at left bank should be stopped to improve the level at Srisailam," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board Telangana government Srisailam dam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp