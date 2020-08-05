Distribute 'superfine rice' through PDS: Telangana Civil Supplies department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s subsidy difference between sannabiyyam (superfine rice) and raw rice is just Rs 4.12 per kg, the Civil Supplies Department said in response to an RTI application filed by a person named Jalagam Sudheer.

Though the subsidy per kg raw rice was increased to Rs 29.38 from Rs 23.63 in 2014-15, the subsidy for superfine rice was increased by only Rs 1, from Rs 32.5 to Rs 33.5, in the last six years. Alleging that a major share of PDS rice going to poultry farms, Sudheer said, "The illegal trade of PDS rice has become rampant. If the government provides superfine rice through PDS, it will put an end to all malpractices."