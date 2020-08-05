Krishna river floods slowly in Telangana thanks to continuous rainfall in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Krishna river is flooding, albeit slowly, near Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district due to the continuing rainfall in Mahabaleshwar and Koyna dam areas. The Central Water Commission (CWC), in its special advisory issued on Tuesday, stated that there may a rise in Krishna's water level in the State's Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

Currently, however, water in all the dams on Krishna river are much below the warning levels. Due to an increase in river levels in the upstream areas, Hippargi barrage and Almatti dam are likely to get increased inflows from August 5, the advisory said. Inflows to Almatti will continue for three to four days after August 5. Almatti has now filled up to 74 per cent of its capacity.

"A strict watch needs to be maintained to check for sudden rise in inflows and water should be released as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) after informing downstream areas, including lower riparian states," CWC’s advisory stated.

Srisailam project currently has 82.01 tmcft of water. Presently, inflows into Srisailam were recorded at 28,455 cusecs while the outflows at 42,414 cusecs. The outflows from Srisailam were on account of power house releases.

Telangana gets over 60 per cent of total average rainfall so far

With just two more months to go before the monsoon season ends in Telangana, the State has already received more than 60 per cent of its average rainfall. The data was provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The average rainfall in the State for the monsoon season (June 1 - September 30) is 754.4 mm. This year, owing to irregular heavy rainfall from June 1 to August 4 , the State received 474.3 mm of rainfall, which is 62.8 per cent of its total average rainfall.