Telangana COVID-19 caseload crosses 70000-mark, bed vacancy drops in some government hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 2012 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the overall caseload beyond 70,958 in the state. At this stage, the state has 1,568 active cases and recoveries have crossed 50,814.

The surge in cases is linked with more number of tests as after a span of two days, the overall testing was increased to 20,000 a day. Telangana has now tested 5.22 lakh samples which is still very low. Meanwhile, 13 deaths were recorded for the day.

Telangana reports 2012 cases of Coronavirus, taking overall caseload beyond 70k

13 reported deaths. Active cases now at 18,568

Recoveries cross 50k pic.twitter.com/IPN94yWTsC — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) August 5, 2020

Concerning news came in from certain districts as well about bed availability with 0 vacant beds in one District Hospital of Bhadradri Kothugudem, Suryapet and Warangal Urban. These districts have 52, 27, 127 cases reported on Wednesday bulletin. However on the whole about 5858 beds were available in government and 2569 beds in private.

