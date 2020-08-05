STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana COVID-19 caseload crosses 70000-mark, bed vacancy drops in some government hospitals

The surge in cases is linked with more number of tests as after a span of two days the overall testing was increased to 20,000 a day.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

People wait for their turn at a COVID-19 testing centre in Hyderabad

People wait for their turn at a COVID-19 testing centre in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 2012 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the overall caseload beyond 70,958 in the state.  At this stage, the state has 1,568 active cases and recoveries have crossed 50,814. 

The surge in cases is linked with more number of tests as after a span of two days, the overall testing was increased to 20,000 a day. Telangana has now tested 5.22 lakh samples which is still very low. Meanwhile, 13 deaths were recorded for the day.

Concerning news came in from certain districts as well about bed availability with 0 vacant beds in one District Hospital of Bhadradri Kothugudem, Suryapet and Warangal Urban. These districts have 52, 27, 127 cases reported on Wednesday bulletin. However on the whole about 5858 beds were available in government and 2569 beds in private.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana covid cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp