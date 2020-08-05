These Telangana officers crack UPSC Civil Services exam not once, but twice to achieve their goal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: They dreamt, they worked and they achieved! Two candidates from Telangana, who aced the 2019 Civil Services Exams, were, in fact, selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Postal Service after they cracked the same examination in 2018.

But both aspired to become Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and decided to sit for the challenging exam, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), once again in 2019. And, they came through with flying colours.

Pedditi Dharitri Reddy, who is an IPS officer, was selected in the 2018 Civil Services Examination. But she wanted to better her performance and get into the administrative services. She sat for the exam again in 2019 and bagged the 46th rank. Dharitri, from Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhongir district, is training at the National Police Academy. She went to St Jospeh’s Public School, Hyderabad, and obtained a Bachelor’s degree from IIT-Kharagpur.

Dharitri even worked as an investment banker at Deutsche Bank in London and Mumbai. She first cracked the UPSC CSE in 2018 in her second attempt and ranked 233rd. "I did not take any offline coaching and used to study at the local library. I decided to quit my bank job in 2017 as my dream was to crack the UPSC in 2018. But I became an IPS officer and completed phase-1 of the training," she said.

Similarly, Katta Ravi Teja from Khammam was selected for the Indian Postal Service (IPoS) in 2018 but he dreamt of becoming an IAS officer. He retook the exam in 2019 and got an all-India rank of 77. “Since his aim was to become an IAS officer, he appeared for the examination in 2019 and has made it at last,” K Prasuna, Ravi Teja’s mother, said. Meanwhile, K Prem Sagar ranked 170th, and MV Sathya Sai Kartik 103th in the examination.