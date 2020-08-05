Wife pleads for migrant labourer husband's return to Telangana from Dubai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Neela Rajawa, the wife of a migrant labour Neela Yelaiah approached the Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad requesting officials to provide official documents for her husband who was stranded in Dubai, UAE after suffering from amnesia.

Neela Yellaiah of Chinthamanpalli village in Domakonda Mandal of Kamareddy district, had gone to Dubai in 2004 as a construction worker for a company. He was well for some time, but he left the company due to some disagreements.

His mental health suffered after this and for the past 16 years he has been living in the Dubai and Sharjah areas doing odd jobs. His plight was noticed by the NGO Jain Seva Mission while they were distributing ration to distressed migrant workers in Sharjah.

Rupesh Mehta, a volunteer for the NGO has been trying to arrange for a temporary passport through the Indian consulate. "Yellaiah has no evidence other than a voter ID Card, Ration Card to prove his Nationality. Rupesh Mehta sought the cooperation of the Pravasi Mithra Labor Union in Telangana to consult with Yellaiah’s family members and co-operate in gathering evidence in this regard."