STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana adds 2092 COVID-19 cases to its tally, major district hospitals run full

All the 105 ICU beds and 150 oxygen beds at one of the biggest hospitals catering to the medical needs of the North of Telangana are full.

Published: 06th August 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus facility

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 2092 cases of coronavirus on Thursday taking the statewide caseload to 73,050. Now the state is handling close to 20,358 active cases of COVID-19.

Inevitably, the healthcare machinery in districts are facing the burden for the third day straight, with the MGM hospital in Warangal - a COVID-19 facility - which has 255 beds is running full. 

All the 105 ICU beds and 150 oxygen beds at one of the biggest hospitals catering to the medical needs of the North of Telangana are full.

A similar situation persisted in District Hospital Bhadradri Kothugudem where 20 isolation and 4 ICU beds are occupied with no vacancies for the past three days. Similarly in GGH Suryapet, 40 oxygen and 20 ICU beds are also fully packed.

In total, 5897 beds are available from the government, indicating that only some specialized hospitals are taking the burden of cases while smaller district hospitals are still not taking in serious cases as intended.

In private facilities, 2596 beds are available. 

Meanwhile, the death toll saw an addition of 13 more, taking the toll to 589.

Districts worst affected are GHMC, Rangareddy, Medchal, Karimnagar, Sangareddy and Warangal Urban all of which have reported daily cases in triple digits. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana covid 19 COVID 19
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp