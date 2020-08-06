Telangana adds 2092 COVID-19 cases to its tally, major district hospitals run full

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 2092 cases of coronavirus on Thursday taking the statewide caseload to 73,050. Now the state is handling close to 20,358 active cases of COVID-19.

Inevitably, the healthcare machinery in districts are facing the burden for the third day straight, with the MGM hospital in Warangal - a COVID-19 facility - which has 255 beds is running full.

All the 105 ICU beds and 150 oxygen beds at one of the biggest hospitals catering to the medical needs of the North of Telangana are full.

A similar situation persisted in District Hospital Bhadradri Kothugudem where 20 isolation and 4 ICU beds are occupied with no vacancies for the past three days. Similarly in GGH Suryapet, 40 oxygen and 20 ICU beds are also fully packed.

In total, 5897 beds are available from the government, indicating that only some specialized hospitals are taking the burden of cases while smaller district hospitals are still not taking in serious cases as intended.

In private facilities, 2596 beds are available.

Meanwhile, the death toll saw an addition of 13 more, taking the toll to 589.

Districts worst affected are GHMC, Rangareddy, Medchal, Karimnagar, Sangareddy and Warangal Urban all of which have reported daily cases in triple digits.