STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily

The Telangana government has decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily and also keep 10,000 oxygen beds ready all over the State.

Published: 06th August 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

mobile covid test unit

A mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle IMask administering tests a civilian. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily and also keep 10,000 oxygen beds ready all over the State, an official release has said.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet which met here on Wednesday discussed threadbare the coronavirus spread, treatment being given to those affected and further strengthening of the public health system, an official release issued Wednesday night said.

The Cabinet also decided to act stringently against private hospitals, which were indulging in irregularities while giving treatment to the COVID-19 patients.

"For those offering free medical services in the private medical colleges, the government will bear the expenses for medicines, injections, and food...The officials concerned are instructed to conduct 40,000 tests per day," it said.

The Cabinet resolved that those who tested positive would be put in home quarantine with home isolation kits and it was decided to keep 10 lakh home isolation kits ready for the purpose.

Urging the people not to get anxious about the virus and rush toprivate hospitals, the cabinet said government hospitals were equipped with all facilities, medicines, expert doctors and the patients should utilise these services.

"The Cabinet also made it clear that the government is ready to spend any amount of money to ensure medicines, equipment and facilities in the government hospitals," it said.

The government decided to make available to the needy, in all the government hospitals, the availability of Remdesivir, Low Molecular weight Heparin, Dexamethasone injections, Favipiravir tablets, other medicines, PPE Kits and testing kits abundantly.

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will conduct a videoconference on Thursday with the Collectors and find out their requirements for their respective districts and take necessary decisions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp