With rains, seasonal diseases return to haunt tribals in Telangana's Mulugu district

It maybe recalled that Mulugu has, so far, reported a total of 228 Covid cases, of which 111 are active cases and 115 have recovered.

A team of Medical and Health Department staff distributes mosquito nets among tribals after Mulugu reported several cases of dengue and malaria

A team of Medical and Health Department staff distributes mosquito nets among tribals after Mulugu reported several cases of dengue and malaria. (Photo| EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: With the arrival of monsoon, seasonal diseases have returned to haunt Telangana at a time when the State is struggling to deal with COVID-19.

While even the privileged people, who have access to better healthcare facilities and living conditions, are finding it difficult to steer clear of getting affected by seasonal diseases, tribals in Mulugu district are struggling to ensure their safety while the threat of COVID is still very real.

With the COVID menace moving to rural areas, the tribals are now facing twin dangers. In the meantime, the health officials are trying hard to accomplish a herculean task of helping tribals distinguish between Covid symptoms and the symptoms of seasonal diseases.

When Express obtained data regarding seasonal diseases reported in the district, from the Medical and Health Department, it was found that the Mulugu had already identified about 90 malaria and 7 dengue cases.

It maybe recalled that Mulugu has, so far, reported a total of 228 COVID cases, of which 111 are active cases and 115 have recovered. The district had also recorded two deaths. At a time like this, the people living in border areas are in a fix as the medical staff do not visit their villages to take stock of the situation.

In the meantime, those who are suffering from dengue or malaria are left with no other option but to stay in their native places as the journey to the district headquarters hospital is tiresome and risky.

According to sources, the tribals living in Gummadidhodi, Wazade, Tupakulagudem, Cherukuru, Penugodium, Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Tadvai, Venkatapuram, Govindaraopet, and Wazed villages are the worst-affected as they live in Agency areas with no proper primary health centres (PHCs).

When Express interacted with District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Allam Appaiah, he said, "We have already initiated a monsoon action plan in the Agency villages to ensure the safety of tribals. As many as 174 medical health teams have been deployed to carry out door-to-door medical checkups in the village limits. We have also taken steps to create awareness among tribals on difference between COVID symptoms and the symptoms of seasonal diseases."

