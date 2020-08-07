35-year-old govt doctor loses COVID-19 battle, sixth frontline warrior to die in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragedy that has shaken the entire medical fraternity in Telangana, a 35-year-old doctor working as a medical and health officer in Bhadradri Kothugudem district died of COVID-19.

The deceased, Dr G Naresh Kumar, was instrumental in conducting immunization for the Bhadrachalam division of the district and served as the District Immunization Officer there. He was actively involved in COVID-19 mitigation strategies. He was also in charge of one of the qurantine centres in the district and worked at the area hospital.

It is learnt that he had been infected about a week ago and as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Hyderabad where he succumbed.

The Minister of Health Eatala Rajender expressed his profound grief over the death of the doctor and expressed sympathies to the family of the deceased.

This is the sixth such death among those working on the frontline in hospitals and the first among government doctors who are actively engaged in tackling COVID-19.