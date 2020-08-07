STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB

The institute had started a genome research on the samples of Covid-19-positive patients in the State in May.

Published: 07th August 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A study by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad has identified that the Covid-19 virus itself is not responsible for the varied level of symptoms witnessed in patients.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra said that the Ribonucleic acid (RNA) of the virus did not change in the host, therefore hinting that the genome pool of the population could be one of the main reasons that a certain section of the population was asymptomatic, while the other witnesses a high mortality rate.

The institute had started a genome research on the samples of Covid-19-positive patients in the State in May. This was to study why close to 60-70 per cent of the patients in Telangana were asymptomatic, while the rest required intensive treatment.  Dr Mishra had then said that the research would help understand one of the two things - was the virus different in 40 per cent of the patients, or did 60 per cent of the patients have differences in their genes when compared to the rest of the positive patients.

“After three months of research, we have ruled out the first possibility. The virus and its RNA are not changing in the host and are affecting people differently. Therefore, we are working towards finding out if the genome of the patient is the underlying reason for difference in asymptomatic and moderately symptomatic people. Having said that, we have a varied loci of gene pools and studying multiple loci will take time, so we will be able to come to an understanding in another month or so,” he said.

When asked if the research would help in the development of a vaccine or a treatment for Covid-19, he said, “I feel it would not be very helpful. It may definitely help us understand the dynamic nature of the virus, and that may be helpful in the development of a vaccine. But all of this will depend on the result of our research.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CCMB Telangana coronavirus cases COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp