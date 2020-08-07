STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Extend collateral-free loans to MSMEs: Telangana Chief Secretary tells Collectors

The CS asked the collectors to pay more attention as the scheme will end after the threshold limits are reached and there are no State-wise limits.

Somesh Kumar

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday directed District Collectors to extend collateral-free loans for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under the Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line and ensure that 100 per cent target is achieved.

Speaking at a video conference with District Collectors and bankers to review the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan package for MSMEs at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday, he instructed Collectors to conduct regular review meetings with district managers of industries department and lead bank managers on extending loans to MSMEs so as to ensure maximum benefit to beneficiaries.

The CS asked the collectors to pay more attention as the scheme will end after the threshold limits are reached and there are no State-wise limits.

