STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kaddam water brings cheer to Telangana's Adilabad paddy farmers

Though the dist has not started receiving good rains yet, downpour in Kaddam’s upstream has come as a blessing for distressed ryots.

Published: 07th August 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

paddy cultivation

For representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: With the arrival of water from Kaddam reservoir to their fields, the farmers in Adilabad district are happy like never before.

Thanks to the State government’s efforts in ensuring the supply of Kaddam water to those areas that fall under the reservoir’s ayacut region, the ryots have managed to take up paddy cultivation in around 50,000 acres this Vanakalam.

A reservoir built on River Kadem, a tributary river of Godavari near Kademm mandal in Nirmal district, the Kaddam reservoir has an ayacut of about 68,158 acres that cover Kaddam, Dasturabad, Jannaram, Dandapelli, Luxettipet and Hazipur mandals in Nirmal and Mancherial districts.

It has to be mentioned here that water from the Kaddam dam is being released, through its left and right canals, despite that the district has not yet started receiving decent rainfall.

While 17 mandals in Nirmal district have recorded a deficiency in rainfall recorded, the situation is the same for three mandals in Mancherial district.

However, the authorities concerned continue the release of water to help the ryots who have been in distress due to the lockdown situation.

According to sources, this has been possible with heavy rains in the upstream areas of the dam, and the catchment areas of the river, mainly situated in Maharashtra.

It was on July 29 that the Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik, Mancherial MLA N Divakar Rao and District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui released water from the Kaddam to the reservoir’s right and left canals by opening one of its gate after the inflows increased.

According to sources, the reservoir’s current water level is 697 feet, as opposed to its full reservoir level of (FRL) 700 feet.

While around 250 cusecs of water is being released into the left canal, called Saraswathi canal which covers most of the area, around 10 cusecs is being released into right canal, with which as many as 83 tanks would be filled soon.

Speaking to Express, B Srinivas, a farmer of Jannaram mandal, said that they have managed to take up cultivation of paddy on a grand scale with the availability of sufficient water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kaddam reservoir Telangana paddy farming
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp