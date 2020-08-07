'Munsif Urdu' chief editor Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan passes away in Chicago

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sultan Ul Uloom Educational Society chairman and 'Munsif Urdu' daily chief editor Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan passed away in Chicago today due to health complications. He was 80.

Khan also had a close association with veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy.

A huge commercial complex, Lateef Khan estates, constructed by him, is very popular in Hyderabad.

Khan moved to US three weeks ago to get himself treated.

Khan's body will be taken to the Muslim Community Center (MCC) in Chicago, where he will be buried.