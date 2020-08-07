Telangana COVID-19 tally crosses 75,000 with 2,207 fresh cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana saw another single day spike with 2207 cases of COVID-19 reported. This takes the state's caseload to 75,257 cases.

The reported deaths also are steadily on the higher side with 12 new deaths taking death toll to 601.

For the day, barring one district, Nirmal, each of the 32 districts in the state had cases running into two digits, even as the bigger districts like GHMC, Rangareddy,Sangareddy etc saw a small drop in cases.

At present the active cases in the state is at 21,417 cases of which 14, 837 are in home isolation

While 5947 beds are available in government, 2728 are available in private.