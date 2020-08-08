STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Action against N-Grill Hotel in Telangana for cutting trees under Haritha Haram scheme

Collector directs officials to file case against hotel management; Chityala building seized

Nalgonda Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil inspects the area from where the management of N-Grill Hotel removed Haritha Haram trees at Pedakaparthy village.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nalgonda Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil has directed the police officials to register cases and take action against the management of N-Grill Hotel for cutting down trees that were planted in 2014 under the State government’s Haritha Haram (HH) programme at Pedakaparthy village under Chityala mandal in the district. Giving out these instructions on Friday, the Nalgonda District Collector also directed Chityala mandal tahsildar to seize the hotel.

According to sources, the hotel management had cut as many as 51 Haritha Haram trees that were situated by the sides of Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway (NH 65), in front of the hotel. On learning this, Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil swung into action, visited the spot, and directed the officials concerned to taken action against the hotel management.

The N-Grill Hotel at Pedakaparthy was seized by the mandal authorities, as per the Collector’s directions, on Friday. The Collector told the media that they would not spare anyone who chop trees.

