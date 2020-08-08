STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 slows down in Hyderabad, other districts report spikes as Telangana detects 2256 more cases

The statewide break up of the cases reflect the continuing of the trend wherein GHMC limits have a less share in overall cases while other districts are detecting more.

Published: 08th August 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

People lined up at a COVID testing centre in Hyderabad on Friday

People lined up at a COVID testing centre in Hyderabad on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Telangana mariginally increasing its testing capacity, the state was able to detect more cases of coronavirus. On Saturday, the state reported 2256 cases of COVID-19. The overall caseload is 77,513 cases of which 22,568 are active cases.

The statewide break up of the cases reflect the continuing of the trend wherein GHMC limits have a less share in overall cases while other districts are detecting more. As per Saturday's bulletin, there were merely 464 cases of COVID-19 in GHMC. Owing to this, the number of containment zones has also fallen from 81 to 77. All other districts have reported spikes.

The reported deaths are 14, taking the state wide death toll to 615. Meanwhile, in terms of bed availiability, 5894 beds are available in government set up and 2627 in private set up.

Comments

