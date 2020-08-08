Dalit groups protest over farmer’s suicide in Telangana

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Dalit organisations staged a dharna at the collectorate on Friday demanding arrests of a sarpanch, VRO and tahsildar in connection with the suicide of a Dalit farmer from Vellur village of Warangal mandal under Gajwel Assenbly constituency.

Representatives of various Dalit organisations took part in the dharna organised by Dalit Ikya Karyacharana Committee.

The protestors alleged that the three officials tried to forcefully take away 13 guntas of land from dalit farmer Bygari Narsimulu, and officials registered a case only on the sarpanch. They demanded that an SC/ST Atrocity case should also be registered against the VRO and the tahsildar and they should be arrested.