Migrant worker stuck in Dubai, wife seeks Jagtial Collector’s help

HYDERABAD: A migrant from Telangana, Mulkala Sathyam, working in Oman was illegally trafficked to UAE and has been stuck in Dubai for four years now. His wife Mulkala Jyothi appealed to Jagtial district administration to arrange for a temporary emergency passport for him, so that he can return.

In a letter to the Collector, Jyothi wrote, “My husband Mulkala Sathyam, went to Muscat, Oman, in 2016. He was sent from Mumbai to Muscat on a job visa in Al-Turki Company as a construction laborer by a recruiting agent.”

“He was transferred by an agent from Muscat to Dubai, UAE, by crossing the border illegally in August 2016. He has been living and working in Dubai for the last four years as an irregular immigrant worker,” Jyothi said.

She said that in view of the pandemic, she would like her husband to come back. “However, he does not have a passport. He needs an Emergency Certificate (one-way travel document called OUT PASS / White Passport) which has to be issued by both the Consulate Generals of India, Dubai,” she requested.