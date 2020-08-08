Plasma is Sanjeevani, donate it: Former Union Minister Chiranjeevi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi felicitated plasma donors at Cyberabad police commissionerate. Cyberabad police in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) had launched a platform to help people in need of plasma. Through this initiative, as many as 252 COVID-19 recovered persons had donated plasma to around 400 people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeevi said plasma is the only solution till the vaccine is made available. Terming plasma donation as a ‘Sanjeevani’ in the pandemic, he urged people to know the importance of plasma donation and they should come forward to donate.

“Your 500 ml plasma donation to a needy person, will not only save three lives, but also fill their families with happiness. While three needy persons will get the required RBC (Red Blood Cells), plasma, platelets, the donor can recover their plasma within 72 hours.” Chiranjeevi said.

Hailing the plasma donors as role models in a responsible society, he appreciated them for their act of humanity and showing kindness, against the stigma and all the myths surrounding covid 19 and donating plasma.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said, it is a proud moment to felicitate the ‘Plasma Yodhas (donors) who saved the lives of patients and also thanked their family members for support and encouragement.

“With the inspiration of blood donation drive, Plasma donation drive was launched in Cyberabad. I request more recovered persons to come forward to donate their plasma,” Sajjanar said.

SCSC General secretary Krishna Yedula said that Cyberbaad police had so farmed a database with thousands of people willing to donate.

“Dedicated teams are working to co-ordinate between the donors and people in need, as it is a tedious task to find a donor with the exact match, given the huge demand for donors.” he said.

To facilitate this, SCSC has recently launched an online platform donateplasma.scsc.in which would connect the plasma donors and recipients on one platform.