STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

After Vijayawada hotel fire, Telangana govt orders COVID-19 hospitals, centres to follow safety norms

After the outbreak of the pandemic, as per data made available by the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, as many as 36 hotels in Telangana have been converted into Covid-care centres.

Published: 10th August 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Fire extinguisher

For representational purposes

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a fire claimed 11 Covid-19 patients in Vijayawada on Sunday, the Director of Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao has ordered hospitals, including private Covid-19-care centres where patients are kept in isolation, to follow fire safety norms.

“Any violation of norms will be viewed as a serious offence,” he stated in a circular.

Concerns over safety of patients are being raised in hotels that had been converted to Corona-care centres in the state.

Sources from the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department have said that the buildings which are being converted into the centres are not obtaining any required permissions.

After the outbreak of Covid-19, as per data made available by the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, as many as 36 hotels have been converted into Covid-care centres.

S Sreedhar Reddy, Rangareddy district fire officer, said, “We were neither informed, nor have we received any applications for NOC for setting up the centres. Commercial buildings taller than 15 metres should have a valid permit from the department as per the by-laws of National Building Code (NBC).” The NBC regulations mandate that even buildings shorter than 15 metres are required to have fire safety equipment installed.

Dysfunctional equipment

By and large, in government hospitals in the city, fire-fighting equipment such as fire alarm, fire extinguishers and hose reels are not functional.

In addition, haphazard electricity cables also pose a major fire threat to medical institutions. Due to this, fire accidents often occur in public hospitals, and also in private ones.

About a month ago, a major fire broke out in the blood bank of the MNJ Institute of Oncology, a state-run cancer hospital. In August 2019, a fire occurred in the paediatric surgery ward of Gandhi Hospital.

However, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent, Dr M Raja Rao, said, “Recently, fire officials tested the fire safety equipment and found it to be satisfactory. We are prepared to handle fire-like situations and hope no such incidents occur.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus hospitals Vijayawada fire Vijayawada mishap
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp