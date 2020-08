By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has appointed English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor Professor E Suresh Kumar as a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) with immediate effect, for a term of three years.

It is an additional responsibility and he will continue as the university V-C. Professor Suresh holds a Masters degree in English Literature and Psychology, and a doctorate in English Language Teaching.