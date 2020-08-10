STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nadda slams Telangana govt over handling of COVID-19, says it's bogged down in corruption

The BJP president said that the Kaleshwaram project reeked of corruption as the estimates for it were abnormally enhanced from Rs 45,000 crore to more than Rs 85,000 crore

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

HYDERABAD: BJP president JP Nadda on Monday came down heavily on the TRS government in the state on several issues including tackling COVID-19 and construction of irrigation projects, and said it was bogged down in a morass of corruption.

Performing Bhoomi Pooja for construction of party offices in nine districts across Telangana over a video conference from New Delhi, he said that the Kaleshwaram project reeked of corruption as the estimates for it were abnormally enhanced from Rs 45,000 crore to more than Rs 85,000 crore.

“The state government has failed in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Several patients died due to lack of oxygen supply in hospitals. Private hospitals have been collecting huge sums of money from patients,” Nadda alleged. He criticised the state government for being in a deep slumber, though a huge number of patients died of the virus, besides questioning it for not implementing the centrally sponsored Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

The BJP's state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the AIMIM, TRS and communist parties. He alleged that the AIMIM party offices would become shelters for terrorists from other countries in future. He also claimed that the TRS party offices would be handed over to anti-social elements. He stated that the BJP offices will function only in the interests of the country.

“BJP activists have succeeded in ending the dictatorship of Mulayam Singh and Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh and are fighting hard against the communist government in Kerala,” Sanjay Kumar said, adding that the BJP would soon overcome the 'Tuglaq' rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana.

Earlier, Nadda laid the foundation for the party offices of Professor Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Warangal rural, Rajanna Sircilla, Adilabad, Komrum Bheem Asifabad, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Vikarabad districts through remote control on a virtual platform. BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, party state former president Dr K Laxman and others took part in the programme from various districts.

