Telangana government's TASK launches career guidance cell for youth from indigenous groups

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: On World Indigenous People’s Day, the State government’s Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on Sunday launched a career guidance cell for the youth from underprivileged tribal communities.

Youth can call 040-48488241, from 10.30 AM to 5.00 PM, Monday through Saturday, to get expert career guidance.

Speaking about the same Shrikant Sinha, CEO of TASK, said, “These initiatives are in addition to the skilling programmes we currently offer to the underserved. The new initiatives will be piloted and scaled up in the months to come”. TASK is also going to train a hundred tribal youngsters in English language to make them industry-ready.

As many as 50 girls from the tribal community will be provided mentorship by industry professionals through TASK-Mentor Together partnership. TASK and 1BRIDGE will partner to conduct a ‘Last Mile Delivery of Products and Services’ training programme for students in rural areas and help them get local job opportunities.

Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries Principal Secretary, said, “With the right kind of facilities, our tribal youth will be able to scale great heights in their career. The initiatives by TASK will definitely help empower them.”

Celebrations in Adilabad

Adivasis from erstwhile Adilabad celebrated International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Sunday in their respective villages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They organised a programme at STU Bhavan with District Collector Sikta Patnaik as chief guest. The Collector advised them to approach the government if they had any issues. Adivasi organisations also submitted a memorandum regarding the issue of pattas of podu lands.