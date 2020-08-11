STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 patient ends life in hospital in Telangana

In the early hours of  Tuesday, the hospital staff checking on the patients, did not find him in the room.

By Express News Service

HYDERABD: A COVID-19 postive patient was found dead in the hospital where he was undergoing treatment at Malakpet on Tuesday. The 58-year-old patient belonging to Karimnagar district, was admitted to the hospital on August 6 morning.  

According to Chaderghat police, in whose jurisdiction the hospital is located, the man had been lodged in a separate room in the fifth floor of the hospital. In the early hours of  Tuesday, the hospital staff checking on the patients, did not find him in the room. They initially searched for him and alerted the hospital authorities. 

Later they found him hanging from the ventilator in the attached bathroom. “A case has been registered in this regard and the investigation is underway,” said P Satish, Inspector Chaderghat police station.

He could have hanged himself, due to the fear of not being able to recover, police suspect.

While this is the first such incident reported in the city, at least five people have killed themselves out of fear of COVID-19 in the state.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

