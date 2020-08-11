COVID-19 treatment: Telangana govt cracks whip on 40 hospitals for overcharging

Donita Jose By

HYDERABAD: The office of the Director of Public Health recently revoked permits of two hospitals from treating Covid patients after they were found guilty of charging patients well above the government decided cut-offs as per GO 248. However, Express has learnt that at least 40 hospitals apart from these have been issued show cause notices by the Department of Medical and Health Office within the GHMC limits.

The DMHO office in Hyderabad district has issued 30-40 show cause notices in the last one week. “As and when a complaint is received, the patient’s family is required to send in the bills and case sheets. We have a team of doctors and physicians who analyse the bills, the case sheets, and see what the actual bill must be. This is then be sent to the hospital requesting an explanation,” explained a senior official from DMHO office, who wished to remain anonymous.

From the hospitals in Hyderabad, as on date, about 75 valid complaints have been identified and are in the process of being analysed. On Monday, a super speciality corporate hospital in Jubliee Hills and one in Mehdipatnam were issued show cause notices.

In Rangareddy district, eight such notices have been issued to different private hospitals for pricing above the government decided rates. “Once these reports are received, we forward them to the Director of Public Health Office for further action. In the meantime, we are also looking into some serious cases to fetch reimbursement for the patients,” said a senior official from Rangareddy DMHO office. At least in two such cases, amount worth `4 lakh and `1 lakh respectively was received from the hospital or waived off after the intervention of DMHO, one of the hospitals was in Lingampally and another in HiTec city.

In fact, in Hyderabad limits as well, the officials have managed to waive off close to `1.5 lakh as well as 10 per cent of some the bills after the intervention of the specific area health officers in worst-hit cases.

Meanwhile, private players owing to these crackdowns are now keen on the government taking over 50 per cent of beds and managing them, as their costs are overshooting mainly due to shortage of staff and reduced footfall.

DSP dies of Covid-19

Mahabubabad: A DSP working with the Armed Reserve Wing died after contracting Covid-19, on Monday. PS Shashidhar, 50, was a native of Warangal and belonged to the 1996 IPS batch. Mahabubabad SP N Koti Reddy said, “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. TS police will support the family.

442 scribes hit by Covid so far

The number of journalists testing positive for Covid-19 in the State touched 442 on Monday. Telangana State Media Academy has provided `80 lakh financial assistance to those affected till date

Private hospitals in State catering to Covid-19 patients

Karimnagar- 2

Medchal - 9

Rangareddy- 21

GHMC- 53